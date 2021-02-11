Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,853 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 28,161 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.5% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Facebook were worth $115,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,668.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.56, for a total value of $17,153,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,556,207 shares of company stock worth $422,395,601 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FB shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

Shares of FB stock traded down $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $270.21. 246,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,432,096. The company has a market capitalization of $769.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.96 and its 200 day moving average is $268.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.