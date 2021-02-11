Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Lessened by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,098 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.1% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Facebook were worth $54,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,556,207 shares of company stock valued at $422,395,601. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

FB opened at $271.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $774.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.96 and a 200-day moving average of $268.79. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.