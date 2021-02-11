Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Update

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 70.4% from the January 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 791,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOLGF remained flat at $$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 579,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,668. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.18.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. It holds 30% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

