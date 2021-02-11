Family Capital Trust Co Has $153.86 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,650 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,876 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 47.6% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Family Capital Trust Co owned 0.06% of Adobe worth $153,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 22.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.8% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $492.46. 52,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735,817. The stock has a market cap of $236.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $480.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.87. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.42.

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at $43,025,605.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,663 shares of company stock worth $51,994,792. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

