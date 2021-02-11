FansTime (FTI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.22 Million

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 50.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One FansTime token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. FansTime has a market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded up 101.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FansTime

FansTime (FTI) is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

