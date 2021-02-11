FantasyGold (FGC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $66,819.62

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $66,819.62 and approximately $2.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00052136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.78 or 0.00261148 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00095688 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00076313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00084373 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,360.19 or 0.97025151 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io

FantasyGold Token Trading

FantasyGold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.