Fantom Reaches Market Cap of $444.99 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Fantom has a total market cap of $444.99 million and approximately $168.65 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fantom has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00057372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.45 or 0.01073044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00054370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006175 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 80.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,546.47 or 0.05395358 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00026726 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00019759 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00033962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom (CRYPTO:FTM) is a token. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

