Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a drop of 71.5% from the January 14th total of 102,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 469,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS FANUY remained flat at $$27.35 on Thursday. 233,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,615. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.91. Fanuc has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 94.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Fanuc had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fanuc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FANUY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fanuc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fanuc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

