Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will announce ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.33). Farfetch posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year earnings of ($3.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.57) to ($3.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($0.91). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Farfetch.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.25. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $29.60 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 37,366.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTCH opened at $66.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.25 and a 200-day moving average of $41.93. Farfetch has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farfetch (FTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.