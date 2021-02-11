Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

FMAO stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.35. The company had a trading volume of 769 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average of $22.24. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

