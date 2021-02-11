Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Stock Price Up 14.6%

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)’s share price rose 14.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.70 and last traded at $51.11. Approximately 184,407 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 141,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.58.

FTHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Fathom in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Fathom from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fathom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Get Fathom alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 7.57.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Fathom by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fathom in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Fathom in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fathom by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Fathom in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

About Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.