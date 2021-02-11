Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM.A) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $62.89

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM.A) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.89 and traded as high as $73.60. Federal Agricultural Mortgage shares last traded at $73.60, with a volume of 322 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.49.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM.A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.05 million during the quarter.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

