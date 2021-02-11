Feellike (FLL) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Feellike has a market capitalization of $142,910.99 and $33.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feellike token can currently be purchased for about $0.0800 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Feellike has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00051704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.71 or 0.00256196 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00096191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00077079 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00083318 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00060840 BTC.

Feellike Token Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com

Feellike Token Trading

Feellike can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

