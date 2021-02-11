Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FRX.TO) (TSE:FRX) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.53

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FRX.TO) (TSE:FRX) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and traded as high as $11.24. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FRX.TO) shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 3,350 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$289.07 million and a P/E ratio of -13.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.40.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FRX.TO) (TSE:FRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C($0.07).

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

