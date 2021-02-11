Fetch.ai (FET) Hits Market Cap of $173.11 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 64% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $173.11 million and $26.40 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00059232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.66 or 0.01104388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00054221 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,575.99 or 0.05401750 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 84.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00026495 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00019076 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00033172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00044198 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

