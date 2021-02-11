Fevertree Drinks (FQVTF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS: FQVTF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/3/2021 – Fevertree Drinks had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/2/2021 – Fevertree Drinks had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/29/2021 – Fevertree Drinks had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/29/2021 – Fevertree Drinks had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

1/15/2021 – Fevertree Drinks had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

FQVTF stock opened at $33.66 on Thursday. Fevertree Drinks Plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.40.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

