FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a drop of 78.8% from the January 14th total of 138,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.0 days.

Separately, Barclays raised FIBRA Macquarie México from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

DBMBF remained flat at $$1.26 during midday trading on Thursday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24.

FIBRA Macquarie MÃ©xico (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversiÃ³n en bienes raÃ­ces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

