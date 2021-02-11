FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Short Interest Down 72.4% in January

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 72.4% from the January 14th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FBBPF remained flat at $$1.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. FIBRA Prologis has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.36.

Separately, Barclays raised FIBRA Prologis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of September 30, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 201 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 39.0 million square feet (3.6 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

