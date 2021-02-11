Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (FJV.L) (LON:FJV) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $224.60

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (FJV.L) (LON:FJV) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.60 and traded as high as $236.88. Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (FJV.L) shares last traded at $231.50, with a volume of 48,702 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 6.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 224.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 206.59. The company has a market cap of £305.43 million and a P/E ratio of 6.81.

In related news, insider Sarah MacAulay bought 20,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £46,448.50 ($60,685.26).

Fidelity Japanese Values PLC is an investment company. The Company operates through investment business segment. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio of securities primarily of small and medium sized Japanese companies listed or traded on Japanese stock markets.

