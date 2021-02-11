Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Purchased by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,252 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF comprises 1.0% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDIS. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 421.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 213,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,260,000 after acquiring an additional 172,779 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,069,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1,373.9% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 86,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 80,441 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 708.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 72,920 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,401,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

FDIS stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.81. 6,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,680. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.22. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $31.21 and a 1 year high of $77.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.