Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Stake Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.34% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $18,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,041,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 414.7% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,320,000 after acquiring an additional 142,833 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $9,678,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,425,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 444,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,954,000 after acquiring an additional 79,919 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC opened at $110.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.63 and its 200-day moving average is $96.77. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $111.43.

