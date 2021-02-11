Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIS. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.66.

FIS opened at $133.36 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -740.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.58 and a 200-day moving average of $141.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.