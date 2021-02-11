Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,081 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $15,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FIS traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.70. 50,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,987,441. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.96 billion, a PE ratio of -740.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.66.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

