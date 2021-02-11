Filecoin (FIL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.28 Billion

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.06 billion and approximately $1.28 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Filecoin has traded up 79.8% against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $41.17 or 0.00085048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Filecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00051995 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.06 or 0.00256268 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00094293 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00077069 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00061078 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,947.90 or 0.90783665 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 50,122,368 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

Buying and Selling Filecoin

Filecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.