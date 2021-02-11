Filtronic plc (FTC.L) (LON:FTC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.29

Filtronic plc (FTC.L) (LON:FTC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.29 and traded as high as $8.49. Filtronic plc (FTC.L) shares last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 150,212 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £18.18 million and a PE ratio of -78.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.29.

Filtronic plc designs, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications products for mobile telecommunications infrastructure, defense and aerospace, and public safety market sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It provides mmWave transceiver modules; RF conditioning equipment, including antenna sharing, cross-band, and in-band combiners, as well as custom filters and combiners; tower top amplifiers; and microwave and mmWave components comprising GaN amplifiers, microwave and mmWave filters and diplexers, E-band power amplifiers, and data links.

