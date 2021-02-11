Financial Contrast: Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) vs. MedX (OTCMKTS:MEDH)

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) and MedX (OTCMKTS:MEDH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akamai Technologies and MedX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies $2.89 billion 5.91 $478.04 million $3.61 29.11 MedX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than MedX.

Risk & Volatility

Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MedX has a beta of 3.52, meaning that its stock price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Akamai Technologies and MedX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies 0 7 12 0 2.63 MedX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $120.47, indicating a potential upside of 14.62%. Given Akamai Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Akamai Technologies is more favorable than MedX.

Profitability

This table compares Akamai Technologies and MedX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies 18.01% 17.69% 9.46% MedX N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats MedX on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients. It also offers Enterprise Application Access that enables adaptive access to application; Enterprise Threat Protector to enable enterprise security teams to identify, block, and mitigate targeted attack; Ion, a suite of intelligent performance optimization tool and control; Dynamic Site Accelerator to accelerate and secure interactive website; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of website in a pre-production environment; and mPulse that provides real-time website performance data for customers to enhance their digital experiences. In addition, the company provides Aura Managed CDN, DNS Infrastructure, and security and personalization service; and adaptive delivery, download delivery, media service live, and media analytic solutions, as well as NetStorage, a cloud storage solution. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organizations; and various channel partners. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MedX Company Profile

MedX Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the research and development of Wearable Technology Heat. It also acquires various medical businesses through its Collaborative Profit concept. The company was formerly known as Cantor Group Inc. and changed its name to MedX Holdings, Inc. in February 2016. MedX Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

