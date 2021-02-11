FinNexus Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 11th. One FinNexus token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FinNexus has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FinNexus has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FinNexus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00058371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.72 or 0.01108283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006264 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00054279 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.49 or 0.05369664 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00027062 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00019401 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00044311 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

About FinNexus

FinNexus (CRYPTO:FNX) is a token. It launched on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 382,780,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,559,724 tokens. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus

Buying and Selling FinNexus

FinNexus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FinNexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FinNexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.