Fire Lotto Trading 42.1% Lower This Week (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. In the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded down 42.1% against the U.S. dollar. Fire Lotto has a market capitalization of $165,386.82 and $5,463.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fire Lotto coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00092278 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002473 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Fire Lotto Coin Profile

Fire Lotto is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io . The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Fire Lotto Coin Trading

Fire Lotto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

