FirmaChain Hits Market Cap of $9.97 Million (FCT)

FirmaChain (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. FirmaChain has a total market capitalization of $9.97 million and $4.18 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirmaChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0541 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FirmaChain has traded up 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00053232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.75 or 0.00259921 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00097797 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00080222 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00084843 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00061264 BTC.

FirmaChain was first traded on October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,275,043 coins. The official website for FirmaChain is firmachain.org/# . FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FirmaChain is medium.com/firmachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

FirmaChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirmaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirmaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirmaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

