Firo (FIRO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $68.46 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Firo coin can now be bought for $5.94 or 0.00012451 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Firo has traded 50.2% higher against the US dollar. Firo has a total market capitalization of $68.46 million and $8.31 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,688.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,790.41 or 0.03754411 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.98 or 0.00392083 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.06 or 0.01105227 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.61 or 0.00466812 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.46 or 0.00393095 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.52 or 0.00307253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00024068 BTC.

FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,529,991 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io

Firo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

