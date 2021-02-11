First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Position Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,043 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,311 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of First Republic Bank worth $60,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,331,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,597,000 after acquiring an additional 690,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,444,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,183,000 after buying an additional 306,022 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 9.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,147,000 after acquiring an additional 179,252 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,833,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Republic Bank by 17.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 987,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,686,000 after acquiring an additional 145,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC opened at $155.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $166.82. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Compass Point reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.06.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

