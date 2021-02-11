First State Financial (OTCMKTS:FSTF) Shares Up 100%

First State Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FSTF) shot up 100% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 44,799 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 17,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05.

First State Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FSTF)

First State Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First State Bank, which provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses in the west central region of Florida. The company primarily engages in generating deposits and originating loans.

