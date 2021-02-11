First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Short Interest Update

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FEO stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,450. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $15.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 429.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 27,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

