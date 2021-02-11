First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.01 and last traded at $25.89. 1,045 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.71.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 4.88% of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.