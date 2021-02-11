First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 247,291 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 297.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,291 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of Guardant Health worth $42,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,310,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,397,000 after acquiring an additional 335,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,985,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,306,000 after acquiring an additional 411,884 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,083,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,095,000 after acquiring an additional 26,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,207,000 after acquiring an additional 36,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.55.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 173,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $28,061,104.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,103,275 shares in the company, valued at $502,761,582.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 92,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $15,054,852.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,380,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,609,180.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 969,844 shares of company stock valued at $154,588,272. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GH stock opened at $162.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.73. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $168.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of -84.83 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

