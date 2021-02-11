First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,601 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $40,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 208,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,244,000 after buying an additional 193,487 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 185,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,796,000 after buying an additional 108,918 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,354,000 after buying an additional 86,660 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,046,000 after buying an additional 56,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 126,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,025,000 after buying an additional 55,901 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $456.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $457.52 and a 200 day moving average of $457.63. The company has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $496.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.38.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

