First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 788,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,645 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of Yum China worth $45,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUMC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Yum China by 4.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Yum China by 110.4% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 50.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Yum China in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $60.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $62.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.66.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

