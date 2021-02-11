First Trust Advisors LP Has $49.51 Million Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140,945 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.95% of Everbridge worth $49,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Everbridge by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Everbridge by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Shares of EVBG opened at $146.69 on Thursday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.27 and a 12-month high of $165.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.68 and its 200 day moving average is $132.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.38 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total value of $382,343.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,466.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $113,949.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,222 shares in the company, valued at $406,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,124 shares of company stock worth $2,771,609. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.69.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.