First Trust Advisors LP Sells 13,898 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 754,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,898 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $52,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.3% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $71.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.70. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $73.92. The firm has a market cap of $167.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

