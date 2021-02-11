First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the January 14th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 53,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 98,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FAAR opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.04. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $28.31.

