First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.68

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.68 and traded as high as $55.10. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $54.84, with a volume of 74,132 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCAL. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

