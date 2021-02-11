First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.68

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.68 and traded as high as $55.10. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $54.84, with a volume of 74,132 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.68.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCAL)
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
Featured Story: S&P 500 Index
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.