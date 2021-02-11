First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Update

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 68.5% from the January 14th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 288,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 106,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,777,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,576,000 after buying an additional 24,060 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 57,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FCAL opened at $54.84 on Thursday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

