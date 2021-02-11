First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.71 and last traded at $21.79. 21,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.55.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.