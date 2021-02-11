First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 108.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,184 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $8,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,606. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.83. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $112.02.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.