First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the January 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FTAG stock remained flat at $$29.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $29.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.83.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

