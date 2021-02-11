First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the January 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
FTAG stock remained flat at $$29.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $29.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.83.
First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile
