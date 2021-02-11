First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,939 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned approximately 1.02% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LDSF. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 236,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 39,186 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 93.1% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,478 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 128.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 83,651 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.48. The stock had a trading volume of 55,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,044. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

