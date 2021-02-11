First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FMF) Trading 0.3% Higher

First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FMF)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.59 and last traded at $46.45. 9,840 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 6,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.29.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period.

