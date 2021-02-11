First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Up 811.8% in January

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 811.8% from the January 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROBT. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,953,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 95,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 21,539 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the third quarter worth $811,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter worth $681,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 30.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the period.

Shares of ROBT stock opened at $58.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.05. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $58.72.

