First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.57

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and traded as high as $4.83. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 106,508 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FPL)
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.
See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.