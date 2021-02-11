First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.57

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and traded as high as $4.83. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 106,508 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 61.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 154,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FPL)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

