FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 168,808 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,738,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,902,000 after buying an additional 144,273 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 223,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FE. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

FE traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $31.54. 58,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,769,008. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

